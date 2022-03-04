Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"

Above & Beyond and Mat Zo have finally dropped one of 2021's most anticipated Group Therapy IDs.

The Anjunabeats veterans today released "Always Do," an acid-soaked progressive house single. Tinctures of haunting vocals guide listeners through an atmospheric, dark arrangement, which is highlighted by pulsing bass.

Fans got their first taste of the track back in September 2021 at the Group Therapy 450 outing in London—and they've been awaiting its official release ever since. Check out the riveting single below.

Earlier in the week, the Anjunabeats Twitter account teased that the trio had an upcoming collaboration on the way with a "label star." This, of course, was Zo, who shared his excitement to work with the trio. Before this, he had not collaborated with the iconic trance music trio, but he has remixed their music and released many tracks on their Anjunabeats imprint.

This summer, fans of both acts will have a chance to hear "Always Do" live and in person, as Mat Zo will join Above & Beyond on their Group Therapy Weekender at The Gorge this July. The three-day event at the iconic Pacific Northwest venue is also set to feature performances from Andrew Bayer, Qrion, Eli & Fur, Amy Wiles and more.

You can download and stream "Always Do" here.

