Skip to main content
Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"

Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"

The long-awaited collab was premiered in London at Group Therapy 450.

Amelia Troubridge/Press

The long-awaited collab was premiered in London at Group Therapy 450.

Above & Beyond and Mat Zo have finally dropped one of 2021's most anticipated Group Therapy IDs.

The Anjunabeats veterans today released "Always Do," an acid-soaked progressive house single. Tinctures of haunting vocals guide listeners through an atmospheric, dark arrangement, which is highlighted by pulsing bass.

Fans got their first taste of the track back in September 2021 at the Group Therapy 450 outing in London—and they've been awaiting its official release ever since. Check out the riveting single below.

Recommended Articles

mat zo above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"

The long-awaited collab was premiered in London at Group Therapy 450.

By Nick Yopko14 seconds ago
rezz subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Subtronics and REZZ's Spellbinding Collaboration, "Puzzle Box"

The duo also developed a commemorative t-shirt and will direct proceeds to an organization support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

By Nick Yopko18 minutes ago
armnhmr
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR Channel Inspiration Through Isolation On New EP, "Waiting For Love"

The beautiful five-track record is a galvanizing new chapter in the duo's career.

By Niko Sani30 minutes ago

Earlier in the week, the Anjunabeats Twitter account teased that the trio had an upcoming collaboration on the way with a "label star." This, of course, was Zo, who shared his excitement to work with the trio. Before this, he had not collaborated with the iconic trance music trio, but he has remixed their music and released many tracks on their Anjunabeats imprint.

This summer, fans of both acts will have a chance to hear "Always Do" live and in person, as Mat Zo will join Above & Beyond on their Group Therapy Weekender at The Gorge this July. The three-day event at the iconic Pacific Northwest venue is also set to feature performances from Andrew Bayer, Qrion, Eli & Fur, Amy Wiles and more.

You can download and stream "Always Do" here.

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond
Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond
Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z

FOLLOW MAT ZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/matzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Mat_Zo
Instagram: instagram.com/mat_zo
Spotify: spoti.fi/30KshQp

Related

131972244_233827731445654_8140601849688544469_n
NEWS

Mat Zo Announces New Collaboration With Above & Beyond, "Always Do"

Mat Zo called the upcoming track a "prog trance roller."

above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Above & Beyond's 10-Year Anniversary Remix Album of "Group Therapy"

The album features remixes from Spencer Brown, Oliver Heldens, Manila Killa, and more.

above & beyond
EVENTS

Above & Beyond Announce Return to London for Group Therapy 450 Celebration

Commemorating 450 episodes of their weekly Group Therapy Radio show, the iconic trance trio are hosting a two-day outdoor festival in their hometown of London.

above & beyond
NEWS

Above & Beyond Celebrate 10 Years of "Group Therapy" With Remix Album

The album will feature remixes from Oliver Heldens, Pretty Pink, Ilan Bluestone, and more.

Above & Beyond Group Therapy Weekender 2019
EVENTS

Above & Beyond Announce Lineup for 2022 Return of Group Therapy Weekender at the Gorge

The legendary trance trio's two-day event will feature Mat Zo, Franky Wah, Ben Böhmer and more.

Above & Beyond - Common Ground Press Shot for "Long Way From Home"Single Release (w/ Spencer Brown) - EDM.com
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Release First Original Collaboration in Nearly a Decade

Above & Beyond and Spencer Brown joined forces with RBBTS to create an evocative new single, “Long Way From Home.”

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions Release Long-Awaited "See The End"

Above & Beyond and Seven Lions have shared a collaboration years in the making.

Oliver heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Joins Above & Beyond for Group Therapy 415

Heldens has dropped a guest mix fresh off the release of his "Thing Called Love" remix.