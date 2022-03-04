Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"
Above & Beyond and Mat Zo have finally dropped one of 2021's most anticipated Group Therapy IDs.
The Anjunabeats veterans today released "Always Do," an acid-soaked progressive house single. Tinctures of haunting vocals guide listeners through an atmospheric, dark arrangement, which is highlighted by pulsing bass.
Fans got their first taste of the track back in September 2021 at the Group Therapy 450 outing in London—and they've been awaiting its official release ever since. Check out the riveting single below.
Recommended Articles
Above & Beyond and Mat Zo Drop Long-Awaited Group Therapy ID, "Always Do"
The long-awaited collab was premiered in London at Group Therapy 450.
Listen to Subtronics and REZZ's Spellbinding Collaboration, "Puzzle Box"
The duo also developed a commemorative t-shirt and will direct proceeds to an organization support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.
ARMNHMR Channel Inspiration Through Isolation On New EP, "Waiting For Love"
The beautiful five-track record is a galvanizing new chapter in the duo's career.
Earlier in the week, the Anjunabeats Twitter account teased that the trio had an upcoming collaboration on the way with a "label star." This, of course, was Zo, who shared his excitement to work with the trio. Before this, he had not collaborated with the iconic trance music trio, but he has remixed their music and released many tracks on their Anjunabeats imprint.
This summer, fans of both acts will have a chance to hear "Always Do" live and in person, as Mat Zo will join Above & Beyond on their Group Therapy Weekender at The Gorge this July. The three-day event at the iconic Pacific Northwest venue is also set to feature performances from Andrew Bayer, Qrion, Eli & Fur, Amy Wiles and more.
You can download and stream "Always Do" here.
FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:
Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond
Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond
Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z
FOLLOW MAT ZO:
Facebook: facebook.com/matzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Mat_Zo
Instagram: instagram.com/mat_zo
Spotify: spoti.fi/30KshQp