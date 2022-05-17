Above & Beyond Usher In New Era Of Ambient Music With "Reflections" Imprint

Above & Beyond's new label imprint, minted for life's ruminative moments, has arrived with its debut release.

Christening the label themselves, the famed dance music trio has dropped "Morning in Deira" and "Time Heals" respectively. With the first taste of what the group's new imprint will have to offer, it's plain to see the creative direction for Reflections will be far different compared to that of Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. Despite the stylistic differences, the group has certainly shown their tenacity in the competitive label space with their beloved Anjunabeats having surpassed over twenty years of operations in late 2020.

In stark contrast to the more traditionally-defined dance music offerings of their existing imprints, you likely won't find Reflections releases dominating the dancefloor. Instead, the label will spotlight electronic music's more downtempo, ambient, and cinematic flavors. "The mornings after, the nights apart, the journeys shared along the way. Those moments of reflection," Above & Beyond said of Reflections.

The timing of Reflections is especially noteworthy given Above & Beyond's recent strides outside of conventional dance music. The trio recently made their debut in the film scoring arena with their contributions to the climate change documentary, The Last Glaciers.

