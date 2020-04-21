[WATCH] Above & Beyond Release New Track and Video Featuring 70 Everyday Heroes Fighting COVID-19

Iconic trance trio Above & Beyond are doing everything they can to give frontline workers the respect and credit they deserve in their fight against the cataclysmic COVID-19 pandemic. Today they released their "respray" of the aptly-titled "We're All In This Together," by Fatum, Genix, Jaytech, and Judah, alongside a tear-jerking music video.

With a pulsating bassline, classic trance plucks, and spacey pads, they did a brilliant job of breathing new life into the original. The accompanying music video reinforces Above & Beyond's reputation as prolific philanthropists, staying true to their altruistic character by featuring cameos from over 70 everyday heroes battling the pandemic day in and day out. These frontline workers are also members of the trio's official Facebook fan group. Also making appearances are members of Above & Beyond's Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep family.

In late March, Above & Beyond member Paavo Siljamäki sadly was diagnosed with COVID-19. “I’m on day 11 of fighting the coronavirus here,” he said. “I wonder if anybody else is ill at the moment and knows what it’s like.” It goes without saying that this track and video were born from and inspired by his own extraordinary fight against the illness.

You can stream or download "We're All In This Together (Above & Beyond Respray)" via your go-to platform here.

