Above & Beyond Curate Iconic Anjunabeats Tracks to Celebrate Label's 20th Anniversary [EXCLUSIVE]

Few electronic music labels have fostered as timeless a legacy as Anjunabeats. Founded and spearheaded by legendary trio Above & Beyond, the Anjunabeats banner is responsible for some of the most inescapable trance and house songs that the dance music zeitgeist has ever seen, establishing itself over the years as a bona fide tastemaker.

Emblematic of a true neoteric, each trailblazing release from the Anjunabeats camp serves as both a harbinger of what's to come in the trance community and a vignette of its rich history. The imprint has a unique ability to tell stories with its music—a phenomenon that represents an unattainable white whale for many record labels.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Anjunabeats, Above & Beyond joined forces with EDM.com for an exclusive playlist in which they curated the label's most iconic tracks. Featuring ageless classics like Porter Robinson and Mat Zo's "Easy," Audien's "Wayfarer," Sunny Lax's "Enceladus," and Velvetine's "The Great Divide," the playlist moonlights as a time machine. Immerse yourself in the resplendent legacy of their flagship label below.

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond

Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond

Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z

FOLLOW ANJUNABEATS:

Facebook: facebook.com/anjunabeats

Twitter: twitter.com/anjunabeats

Instagram: instagram.com/anjunabeats