Above & Beyond Share First Single off Forthcoming Album, Acoustic III, and Announce Tour

Above & Beyond delivered their fans some great news this week with the announcement that they will bring back their beloved acoustic series. The electronic trio are due to release Acoustic III by the Summer of 2020 on their Anjunabeats imprint, and they will take the album on a full live tour kicking off in April. Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki have also dropped the official music video for the first single off the forthcoming album, "Flying By Candlelight (Acoustic)" featuring Marty Longstaff.

The music video is the perfect sneak peek of what's in store for the upcoming tour. Shot at The Alexandra Palace Theatre - the historic North London concert hall at which the tour will begin - it features the trio's now-live collaborator Longstaff. Attendees can also expect to see beautifully stripped-down performances from the trio alongside vocalists Justine Suissa, Zoë Johnston, and Sam Burger.

The tour will hit some of the most prestigious concert venues in the U.K. and North America. Among them are London's Royal Albert Hall, New York's Radio City Music Hall, The Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C., and The Greek Theatres in Los Angeles and Berkeley, California. The final stop will be a special performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 1st with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Returning to arrange and co-produce the album will be Bob Bradley; however, fans should prepare to hear something a little different from the previous two acoustic albums. Instead of leaning more orchestral, they have added in more varied arrangements including some funky and up-tempo grooves. As always, A&B continue to impress us by constantly evolving the songs for which we know and love them.

Fans first heard the band's acoustic project back in 2013. They took the album on a brief run of shows including the legendary performance at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles which had Billboard proclaiming it "one of the finest shows in dance music history." The last album came out in 2016 and birthed a feature-length concert documentary titled Giving Up The Day Job.

If news of the return of the acoustic project wasn't enough, the trio are going above and beyond (pun intended) with their environmental efforts. They have partnered with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted so that for every ticket sold a tree will be planted around the world in order to help fight climate change.

Acoustic III Tour pre-sale begins at 10:00 AM local time on Tuesday, February 11th. Sign up for priority access to tickets at aboveandbeyond.nu/acoustic.

