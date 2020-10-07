Listen to Jono of Above & Beyond Sing on the Group's New Single, "Diving Out Of Love"

Fabled trance trio Above & Beyond have once again taken to their Anjunabeats banner to unveil a riveting a new single.

"Diving Out Of Live" is taken straight out of the iconic Above & Beyond playbook with classic trance leads and spacey pads, which combine to create a hypnotic verse section that also features vocals from band member Jono Grant. The track eventually heads into a tense build before crescendoing into an electro-inspired drop that belongs on the main stage of a music festival.

The last time Grant sang on one of Above & Beyond's songs was back in 2018, when he contributed his airy vocals to "Is It Love?" from the group's fourth studio album, Common Ground. "Diving Out Of Love" is the final single to be released from Above & Beyond’s "Group Therapy 350" celebrations as they revel in Anjunabeats' illustrious 20th anniversary.

Above & Beyond also recently joined forces with EDM.com to curate a playlist containing the most legendary Anjunabeats tracks in the imprint's storied history, which you can check out here.

Listen to "Diving Out Of Love" below and find it on all streaming platforms here.

