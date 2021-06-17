Above & Beyond Aim for Peace of Mind With Surprise Meditation Album: Listen

"Healing With Nature" is a follow up to the legendary trio's debut ambient project, "Flow State."

Two years ago, the yoga and meditation community was gifted with an ambient collection of introspective soundscapes by none other than legendary trance purveyors Above & Beyond.

Titled Flow State, the ambient album stripped the U.K. trio from their usual trance leads and soaring progressive beats, opting instead to submerge their audience into a state of reflection and zen with a song-cycle of ambient and piano-based arrangements.

As the world continues to endure the consequences of a global pandemic, Above & Beyond's Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki aim to bring a sense of peace and serenity after months of lockdowns and isolation with their follow-up, Flow State: Healing With Nature.

Flyer for Above & Beyond's "Flow State: Healing With Nature" album.

The five-track collection offers two hours of curated ambient field recordings for meditation use, allowing for a deep state of relaxation and calm. Surrounded in nature, the cuts offer meditation among the environments of rain, wind, night, and winter.

The soundscapes, which were recorded in the forests of Finland, are accompanied by a half-hour piano piece narrated by Elena Brower. The improvised piece, which was recorded in a single take, finds Brower examining the process of meditation.

"After months of lockdowns and isolation, many of us have felt overwhelmed as we begin to return to social life," Siljamäki said in a statement. "Meditation practice can offer a great opportunity to center ourselves."

You can listen to Flow State: Healing With Nature below and find the album on streaming platforms here.

