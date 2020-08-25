Above & Beyond Drop Stunning Trance Single "I Saw Good" on Anjunabeats

We're running out of superlatives for Above & Beyond. The legendary trance trio continues to one-up themselves with each new release, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic Anjunabeats banner in style.

Their latest masterstroke recently hit streaming platforms in the form of a new track called "I Saw Good," which arrived by way of Anjunabeats on August 24th, 2020. With hypnotic synth work, intrinsically authentic melodies, and expertly programmed bass plucks in the drop, the soaring single oozes the euphoric trance flair that helped Above & Beyond catapult to international stardom in the late aughts. It's yet another microcosm of their concerted effort to push the boundaries of trance and progressive house—a venture that has remained unwavering for decades and continues to flourish.

Above & Beyond also recently teamed up with EDM.com to exclusively release a curation of the most iconic Anjunabeats tracks in the fabled imprint's storied history, which you can peruse here.

You can listen to "I Saw Good" below and find it on all platforms here.

