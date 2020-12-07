Above & Beyond Turn Back the Clock With Official Remix of "Love Is Not Enough" by Hybrid Minds

To many fans of Above & Beyond, the trio's 2012 Group Therapy album is an untouchable cornerstone of their discography. To Hybrid Minds, it's a chance to breathe new life into a classic.

Above & Beyond recently tapped the British production duo for an official remix of Group Therapy cut "Love Is Not Enough." Hybrid Minds flipped the fabled track into a melodic drum & bass stunner, paying homage to Zoë Johnston's ageless vocals in a soulful reimagining. It's a tall task to rework a song of this acclaim, but Hybrid Minds did well to encapsulate the soaring trance style of the original while creating something true to their own artistry.

You can listen to the new remix, which arrived on Anjunabeats today, below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Earlier this year, Hybrid Minds made headlines in the EDM world when iconic drum & bass outfit Pendulum premiered an unreleased collaboration during their set at Spitbank Fort in the middle of the English Channel. Dubbed "Louder Than Words," the song has not yet received an official release date.

You can check out that track here.

