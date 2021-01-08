Listen to Oliver Heldens' Remix of Above & Beyond's Trance Classic "Thing Called Love"

Listen to Oliver Heldens' Remix of Above & Beyond's Trance Classic "Thing Called Love"

Heldens breathed new life into an iconic track.
Author:
Publish date:

Dutch superstar Oliver Heldens has dropped one of the biggest remixes of his career, a riveting reimagination of Above & Beyond's iconic 2011 track "Thing Called Love" featuring Richard Bedford.

Heldens' new remix arrived today by way of the legendary trance trio's Anjunabeats imprint. He dunks his future house sound into a trance batter, concocting a high-energy, peak-time progressive bomb that slides in nicely with the rest of Anjuna's catalog. Taking on the classic track, which appeared on Above & Beyond's sophomore album Group Therapy, is not an easy task, but Heldens hit the nail on the head. 

You can stream and download Oliver Heldens' "Thing Called Love" remix here and listen to it below.

FOLLOW OLIVER HELDENS:

Facebook: facebook.com/oliverheldens
Twitter: twitter.com/oliverheldens
Instagram: instagram.com/oliverheldens
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Yca9PB

FOLLOW ABOVE & BEYOND:

Facebook: facebook.com/aboveandbeyond
Instagram: instagram.com/aboveandbeyond
Twitter: twitter.com/aboveandbeyond
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHhX1z

Related

Oliver heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Previews Official Remix of Iconic Above & Beyond Song "Thing Called Love"

One of the biggest remixes of the Dutch superstar's career drops this Friday, January 8th.

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Releases Nile Rodgers Collab "Summer Love"

Oliver Heldens' new single is here just in time for summer.

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Releases Classic House-Inspired Track, "AQUARIUS"

Oliver Heldens finds inspiration from the sounds of classic house in his new track "Aquarius."

Olive Heldens Cover Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens and Lenno Release Nu Disco Single "This Groove"

Oliver Heldens and Lenno are feeling the rhythm with their new single.

above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Drop Stunning Trance Single "I Saw Good" on Anjunabeats

The iconic trance trio has once again delivered an instant classic.

hybrid minds
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Turn Back the Clock With Official Remix of "Love Is Not Enough" by Hybrid Minds

The fabled "Group Therapy" cut featuring Zoë Johnston has received a melodic drum & bass makeover.

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens and Riton Sample '80s Classic for "Turn Me On" ft. Vula

The iconic synth melody of "Don't Go" by Yazoo found its way into Oliver Heldens' latest single.

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Launches New Record Label, Releases Collaboration with Party Pupils and MAX

Oliver Heldens has launched a new label venture, OH2, as he turns his attention toward commercial dance music.