Abraxis A.K.A. Seven Lions and Dimibo Upload "Amygdala Mix"

Last year we saw the birth of Abraxis, the new side project of Seven Lions and Seattle-based duo Dimibo. After blowing the audience away with their live debut at Dreamstate SoCal, the psytrance trio have been inaugurating fans into the official Abraxis Institute - a movement for those with extraordinary cognitive abilities. They are now back to drop the "Amygdala Mix." The title alone lets you know they're about to blow your mind with this one.

The mix, running roughly an hour long, is a masterful blend of heavy psytrance productions that will get your spirit jumping. Included in the set is the trio's first release, "Old Gods," as well as remixed versions of the Seven Lions (real name Jeff Montalvo) single "Island" with Wooli and Trivecta featuring Nevve. After a mix like this, enrollment in the institute will be out the door.

The trio continue to intrigue with their alluring live lectures. They are planning to take us all to school at the upcoming EDC Las Vegas. Fans are still waiting for the unreleased single "Black Rainbow," which they teased behind a survey on their website. There also seems to be a Crystal Skies collaboration in the works, so stay tuned as more news comes out.

H/T: EDMTunes

FOLLOW ABRAXIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/hornofabraxis

Twitter: twitter.com/abraxis_music

Instagram: instagram.com/abraxis_music

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/abraxis_sound

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions

Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/seven-lions

FOLLOW DIMIBO:

Facebook: facebook.com/dimibomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DimiboMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/dimibomusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dimibo