Kendoll Joins Mentor AC Slater for New Single "Fall Back"

Rising bass house star Kendoll is steadily building a reputation for her UK-inspired underground groove and dark, bass-driven garage style. She's now joined forces with likeminded artist AC Slater for "Fall Back" featuring Sophiegrophy, released on July 24th via Slater's Night Bass Records. It is the titular track for a three-song EP that also includes "Wasted Again" and "Never Sleep" featuring Dread MC.

"Fall Back" stands out with its inventive, drum machine-driven groove, drawing comparisons to Australian powerhouse Anna Lunoe. Australian artist Sophiegrophy emerges as the star of the track, packing a heavy punch of girl power with her melodic hooks and flows and tone reminiscent of Little Simz.

The Fall Back EP follows "Repetition" and "Power," two solo tracks released earlier this year. With releases going back only as recently as 2017, Kendoll has already worked with a number high-profile labels, including Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records and Dr. Fresch's Prescription Records, launching the young artist's career to a promising start.

