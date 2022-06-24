Skip to main content
Ace Aura and Nytrix Team Up for Cinematic Banger, "Echoes"

Ace Aura and Nytrix Team Up for Cinematic Banger, "Echoes"

Ace Aura and Nytrix have cooked up a haunting, heavy-hitting track befit for Ophelia's selective roster.

Never Say Die/YouTube

Ace Aura and Nytrix have cooked up a haunting, heavy-hitting track befit for Ophelia's selective roster.

In yet another forward-thinking release, EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee Ace Aura has teamed up with Nytrix for their Ophelia Records debut, "Echoes."

Although Aura and Nytrix harness varying electronic styles, their new collab functions as a mesmeric fusion of what they both bring to the table. Leading with Nytrix's uniquely ethereal vocals, an ambient soundscape of crisp percussion and haunting chords guide listeners to a cinematic bass drop.

With its soaring sound design, "Echoes" beautifully embodies the signature sound Ophelia Records, the flagship label of melodic bass superstar Seven Lions. Take a listen to the new single below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ace aura nytrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Ace Aura and Nytrix Team Up for Cinematic Banger, "Echoes": Listen

Ace Aura and Nytrix have cooked up a haunting, heavy-hitting track befit for Ophelia's selective roster.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
283217113_558360918987304_3064876497759124588_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Bear Grillz Explores the Duality of Mental Health On Two-Sided Album, "Prismata"

The album aligns with the start of an eponymous tour comprising over 50 dates.

By Niko Sani5 hours ago
ray volpe
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Unleashes "Laserbeam," the Most-Played Record at EDC Las Vegas 2022

"Laserbeam" became the most-played song at this year's EDC Las Vegas—before it even came out.

By Niko Sani7 hours ago

"Echoes" is yet another triumph for both Ace Aura and Nytrix, who joined forces in August 2021 for the melodic riddim track "Shattered." The former has been on a tear, releasing expertly crafted singles like "UMBRA" while getting booked at the nation's most prominent bass music festivals, including Excision's Bass Canyon and Lost Lands.

Listen to "Echoes" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ACE AURA:

Facebook: facebook.com/AceAura
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialAceAura
Instagram: instagram.com/aceauramusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ntk24M

FOLLOW NYTRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/NytrixMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/NytrixMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nytrixmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3QJaQJb

Related

_SCM1216
MUSIC RELEASES

Ace Aura Drops Massive Melodic Riddim Single, "UMBRA"

"UMBRA" is one of Ace Aura's best tunes yet—a scary thought considering he's only 23.

_SCM1216
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Ace Aura's Bass-Fueled "Class of 2022" Playlist

Your weekend playlist needs have been fulfilled thanks to this exclusive playlist from Ace Aura.

tynan ace aura
MUSIC RELEASES

TYNAN and Ace Aura Drop Riveting Single "Stay" on Monstercat

The single is a fresh and exciting sound for bass music in 2021.

Photo of Louisville, Kentucky producer thesourwarhead A.K.A. Joshua Gleason.
NEWS

BREAKING: Music by Zomboy, Ace Aura and Chime Allegedly Stolen by thesourwarhead

Ace Aura and Chime's remix of "Wet Napkin" was re-released with the title "Electromaniac."

Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Returns to Ophelia Records With Devastating Dubstep Track "Boom"

"Boom" is one of the heaviest tunes to hit Ophelia to date.

Blanke Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke Releases Stunning 7-Track EP, "Land Of The Wayfarer"

The hotly anticipated EP arrives by way of Ophelia Records.

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions' "Advent" Series Returns With Third Compilation

The showcase has introduced seven new artists to Ophelia Records.

Blanke Press Photo 2021
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Donna Tella Connect On Heartfelt Single, "Stuck On You": Listen

"Stuck On You" is the first single from Blanke's forthcoming EP on Ophelia Records.