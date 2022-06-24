Ace Aura and Nytrix Team Up for Cinematic Banger, "Echoes": Listen

In yet another forward-thinking release, EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee Ace Aura has teamed up with Nytrix for their Ophelia Records debut, "Echoes."

Although Aura and Nytrix harness varying electronic styles, their new collab functions as a mesmeric fusion of what they both bring to the table. Leading with Nytrix's uniquely ethereal vocals, an ambient soundscape of crisp percussion and haunting chords guide listeners to a cinematic bass drop.

With its soaring sound design, "Echoes" beautifully embodies the signature sound Ophelia Records, the flagship label of melodic bass superstar Seven Lions. Take a listen to the new single below.

"Echoes" is yet another triumph for both Ace Aura and Nytrix, who joined forces in August 2021 for the melodic riddim track "Shattered." The former has been on a tear, releasing expertly crafted singles like "UMBRA" while getting booked at the nation's most prominent bass music festivals, including Excision's Bass Canyon and Lost Lands.

Listen to "Echoes" on streaming platforms here.

