Skip to main content
Ace Aura Drops Massive Melodic Riddim Single, "UMBRA"

Ace Aura Drops Massive Melodic Riddim Single, "UMBRA"

"UMBRA" is one of Ace Aura's best tunes yet—a scary thought considering he's only 23.

c/o Ace Aura

"UMBRA" is one of Ace Aura's best tunes yet—a scary thought considering he's only 23.

Coming off his biggest year yet, EDM.com Class of 2021 inductee Ace Aura has tapped Voicians for a high-powered collaboration called "UMBRA."

Out now via Monstercat, "UMBRA" is Ace Aura's signature melodic riddim style at its finest, effortlessly fusing Voicians' heartfelt vocals with eerie sound design. Both drops are as unrelenting as it gets, painting a colorful soundscape of frenetic synths, chord-driven programming, and masterfully layered bass. It should come as no surprise that "UMBRA" is one of Ace Aura's best tunes yet—a scary thought considering he's only 23.

2021 was massive for Ace Aura, who released music on some of the most high-profile record labels in the game, including Monstercat, Never Say Die, Circus Records and Proximity. He also dropped his massive collaboration with Subtronics, "Resist," on the dubstep superstar's Cyclops Recordings imprint in May.

Check out "UMBRA" below.

Recommended Articles

_SCM1216
MUSIC RELEASES

Ace Aura Drops Massive Melodic Riddim Single, "UMBRA"

"UMBRA" is one of Ace Aura's best tunes yet—a scary thought considering he's only 23.

By Niko Sani
12 seconds ago
swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Enlist Fabled Guitarist Sting for New Single, "Redlight": Listen

The release of "Redlight" comes a month after it was first teased in Swedish House Mafia's Discord server.

By Niko Sani
1 hour ago
acraze tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Tiësto's Intoxicating Remix of ACRAZE's Breakout Hit, "Do It To It"

Tiësto has infused his distinct sound into one of the biggest house tracks in recent memory.

By Niko Sani
1 hour ago

"I’m so glad to finally have this track wrapped up and release it for the world to hear after so long," Ace Aura said in a press statement. "Huge shoutout to Voicians for being able to work so quickly and absolutely killing the vocals!"

Listen to "UMBRA" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ACE AURA:

Facebook: facebook.com/AceAura
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialAceAura
Instagram: instagram.com/aceauramusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ntk24M

FOLLOW VOICIANS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Voicians
Twitter: twitter.com/voicians
Instagram: instagram.com/voicians
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BPZLiF

Related

tynan ace aura
MUSIC RELEASES

TYNAN and Ace Aura Drop Riveting Single "Stay" on Monstercat

The single is a fresh and exciting sound for bass music in 2021.

Photo of Louisville, Kentucky producer thesourwarhead A.K.A. Joshua Gleason.
NEWS

BREAKING: Music by Zomboy, Ace Aura and Chime Allegedly Stolen by thesourwarhead

Ace Aura and Chime's remix of "Wet Napkin" was re-released with the title "Electromaniac."

armnhmr
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR and RUNN Drop Soaring Single "Falling Apart"

"Falling Apart" is the second single from ARMNHMR's upcoming EP Monstercat.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics’ Cyclops Recordings Unveils Latest Wonky Compilation

The compilation features tracks from heavyweights like TYNAN, Ace Aura, Chassi, and more.

Tisoki and Charity Vance
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki Taps Charity Vance for "SENSITIVE," First Single From Upcoming Debut Album

Tisoki and Charity Vance's natural connection makes this a single fans can't miss.

Tony Romera
MUSIC RELEASES

Tony Romera Drops Unrelenting House Heater "MS69" on Monstercat

"MS69" is the second single from Tony Romera's forthcoming debut album.

eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Makes Long-Awaited Return to Drum & Bass With Rumbling New Monstercat Single "Payback"

"With this song I want to pay homage to the jump up style that got me into producing."

kill the noise
MUSIC RELEASES

Kill The Noise Announces Sophomore Album, Drops Massive Single "Don't Look Back"

Kill The Noise's upcoming album will be his first in over six years.