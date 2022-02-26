Ace Aura Drops Massive Melodic Riddim Single, "UMBRA"

Coming off his biggest year yet, EDM.com Class of 2021 inductee Ace Aura has tapped Voicians for a high-powered collaboration called "UMBRA."

Out now via Monstercat, "UMBRA" is Ace Aura's signature melodic riddim style at its finest, effortlessly fusing Voicians' heartfelt vocals with eerie sound design. Both drops are as unrelenting as it gets, painting a colorful soundscape of frenetic synths, chord-driven programming, and masterfully layered bass. It should come as no surprise that "UMBRA" is one of Ace Aura's best tunes yet—a scary thought considering he's only 23.

2021 was massive for Ace Aura, who released music on some of the most high-profile record labels in the game, including Monstercat, Never Say Die, Circus Records and Proximity. He also dropped his massive collaboration with Subtronics, "Resist," on the dubstep superstar's Cyclops Recordings imprint in May.

Check out "UMBRA" below.

"I’m so glad to finally have this track wrapped up and release it for the world to hear after so long," Ace Aura said in a press statement. "Huge shoutout to Voicians for being able to work so quickly and absolutely killing the vocals!"

Listen to "UMBRA" on streaming platforms here.

