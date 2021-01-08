Steve Aoki Delivers Electrifying Remix of A.C.E's "Fav Boys" Featuring Thutmose

Steve Aoki Delivers Electrifying Remix of A.C.E's "Fav Boys" Featuring Thutmose

In addition to the remix, the K-pop group also dropped a neon-soaked music video.
Author:
Publish date:

Aldo Carrera

Steve Aoki is no stranger to K-pop and his latest remix sees him jumping right back in the saddle. This time around, he's taken A.C.E's "Fav Boys" and added an electrifying punch to the hit single. 

Aoki's remix package of A.C.E's "Fav Boys" offers fans an interesting of trio of versions to listen to. While on the surface the remixes seem relatively similar, they each cultivate a unique feel through subtle nuances. The first remix contains a freshly reworked verse exclusively performed in English by A.C.E, while the second includes a guest verse from Thutmose that adds an excellent dose of hip-hop flavor to the track. Finally, Aoki has provided an instrumental version that is the most chilled-out of the bunch. 

Aoki, A.C.E, and Thutmose have also released a music video to accompany the remix package. The video introduces a neon-soaked world with with glitchy, distorted moments that blend effortlessly with the rolling bassline Aoki has included in his remix.

Watch the music video for Steve Aoki's remix of "Fav Boys" by A.C.E featuring Thutmose below. 

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

Related

Steve Aoki Neon Future III Remixes
MUSIC RELEASES

Will Sparks Brings Some Electro House to Steve Aoki's Neon Future III Remix Package

Will Sparks transforms Steve Aoki's "Anything More" into a festival banger.

Steve Aoki and JJ Lin
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Announces Collaboration With Singaporean Superstar JJ Lin

In addition to the single, Aoki and Lin are set to release an action-packed music video featuring a choreographed fight sequence.

A split-screen photo of Steve Aoki alongside K-pop boy band Monsta X.
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki and MONSTA X to Release English Version of "Play It Cool"

Steve Aoki's latest collaboration with a K-pop group is getting adapted for Western audiences.

Steve Aoki Press Photo (Dim Mak) - EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Hosts First "Aoki Games" to Raise Money for Charity

The Aoki Games raised over $250,000.

Bloody Beetroots Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and Steve Aoki Celebrate 10th Anniversary of "Warp"

Handwritten commentary by Steve Aoki and Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo aka The Bloody Beetroots to accompany the 10th Anniversary of "Warp" limited-edition vinyl

Drunk Steve Aoki on a Park Bench
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Recalls His Punk Rock Roots With New Remix "The Best" [LISTEN]

Steve Aoki give a dance spin to the experimental punk group, Mangchi's, original track.

Viktoria from Elephant Heart in the artwork for "The Digital."
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Delivers Moombah-Tinged Remix of Elephant Heart's "The Digital" [Premiere]

EDM.com is proud to premiere this addicting Steve Aoki remix.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Finally Drops Long-Awaited 'Neon Future IV' Album

Steve Aoki's 'Neon Future IV,' was definitely worth the wait.