ACRAZE Teams Up With Goodboys for Anthemic House Track, "Believe"

“Believing in myself when no one else did was what I did best."

Thomas Jimenez

Chart-topping artist ACRAZE has teamed up with Goodboys for "Believe," the follow-up to the former's global smash hit "Do It To It."

Released today by way of Thrive Music/Capitol Records, “Believe” is an uplifting house record with a deep-seated plea to find meaning in life. The underlying message builds stronger with dramatic, cinematic tension, which ultimately releases in the track's cathartic drop.

“On your journey to success, it’s inevitable that you will hear ‘no’ more than ‘yes,’” ACRAZE said in a press statement shared with EDM.com. “Believing in myself when no one else did was what I did best. This song is a true representation of what it felt like in the low moments of my life.”

Listen to "Believe" below and find the single on your preferred streaming platforms here.

ACRAZE has a knack for sampling vocals from classic tracks and turning them into anthemic, dancefloor-ready grooves. And "Believe" is no exception. The single takes its inspiration from the chorus of “Toca’s Miracle,” a mashup of Coco’s “I Need a Miracle” and Fragma’s “Toca Me” that topped the U.K. Official Singles Chart in 2000. 

The multi-Platinum-selling duo Goodboys have been playing for massive crowds this summer and they're currently on tour with Alan Walker. Goodboys are known for such international hits as their Grammy-nominated collaboration with Meduza, “Piece of Your Heart,” and “Goodbye” (with Imanbek).

Fans of ACRAZE had been clamoring for "Believe" all summer as he rinsed it during his massive "Do It To It" summer tour, a 50-date run that took him to 19 countries. Check out the visualizer for “Believe,” which gives fans a glimpse of the tour’s highlights, below.

