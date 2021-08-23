ACRAZE Drops Highly Anticipated House Single "Do It To It": Listen
In 2006, R&B group Cherish released "Do It To It,” which topped the charts for over five months and became a defining song of the noughties. Fast-forward to Friday, when Orlando-based DJ and producer ACRAZE released his highly anticipated rework via Thrive Music—and it’s on track to be the biggest crossover hit of the summer.
In a victorious moment a few weeks ago, DJ Snake brought ACRAZE on stage at Brooklyn Mirage and hailed the track as “the song of the summer” before dropping it for a rowdy crowd.
With a pulsing bassline and head-bopping drums, the tune is addictive. The beat syncs up perfectly with the catchy and nostalgic vocal hook, making it impossible not to sing and dance along. It’s one of those rare songs that compels the whole crowd to bounce and groove.
Way before its release, “Do It To It” reached the #1 spot on 1001Tracklists and garnered support from the likes of Pete Tong, Chris Lake, Dombresky, Jax Jones, Dillon Francis and John Summit, to name a few. Take a listen below and find the tune on streaming platforms here.
