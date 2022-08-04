Habstrakt Drops Searing Remix of ACRAZE's Breakout Hit, "Do It To It" [Premiere]
Habstrakt has emerged with an inventive rework of ACRAZE's global sensation, "Do It To It."
As you should know by now, ACRAZE is a force to be reckoned with. The Class of 2022 star, who recently signed to the legendary Capitol Records, is the producer of the year's biggest crossover dance record.
Following a select series of remixes from a bevy of elite dance music artists—Tiësto, Andrew Rayel, Subtronics and Sub Focus—ACRAZE has now enlisted one of the world's most revered bass house producers to cap off the "Do it To It" saga. Once Habstrakt’s version was rinsed at countless festivals and clubs, ACRAZE decided to install it as his breakthrough hit's final—and perhaps most emphatic—official remix.
EDM.com is exclusively premiering Habstrakt's rework today ahead of its official release. The frenetic, unmistakable sound design of the French house music mainstay brilliantly executes an entirely new take on "Do It To It."
Recommended Articles
Habstrakt Drops Searing Remix of ACRAZE's Breakout Hit, "Do It To It" [Premiere]
After Habstrakt’s remix was rinsed at countless festivals and clubs, ACRAZE decided to install it as his breakthrough hit's final official remix.
We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like
Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.
Baauer's First New Music Since 2020 Is a Summery House Anthem: Listen
The Grammy-nominated producer also revealed a new album in the works.
Take a listen to Habstrakt's remix of "Do It To It" below and pre-save it here.
FOLLOW HABSTRAKT:
Facebook: facebook.com/Habstrakt
Instagram: instagram.com/habstrakt
Twitter: twitter.com/habstrakt
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3kIuDsh
FOLLOW ACRAZE:
Facebook: facebook.com/MusicAcraze
Twitter: twitter.com/acraze___
Instagram: instagram.com/acraze_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3z7VQvx