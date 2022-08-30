Listen to YOOKiE's Grungy Makeover of ACRAZE's Breakout Hit, "Do It To It"
YOOKiE just dropped one of the most transformative remixes of the biggest dance track of the year.
After ACRAZE dropped his reimagined version of Cherish's 2006 hit, "Do It To It," it became nearly impossible to go to an electronic music event without hearing the song at least once. The track took the festival circuit by storm and spawned countless remixes and edits.
Now, YOOKiE have stepped into the arena and dropped a new remix that mutates nearly every element of the hit single.
Stripping back the introduction, the brothers opt for an isolated drum beat with flutters of echoing vocal samples from Cherish. They then unleash a grimy bass drop filled with wonky production for a final result that adds yet another hard-hitting track to their arsenal of energetic records.
YOOKiE's remix of "Do It To It" was released by Thrive Music as part of a remix pack featuring additional reworks by Hugo Cantarra, Tom & Collins and a mix from ACRAZE himself. The EDM.com Class of 2022 star had previously tapped Tiësto, Subtronics, Habstrakt and more for official remixes.
You can listen to Do It It To It (More Remixes?!) below.
