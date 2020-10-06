Listen to a Preview of Adventure Club's Soaring Unreleased Single, "Broken Love"

Keeping up with Adventure Club is starting to become a daunting task. The duo has been teasing and releasing new music at a dizzying pace in 2020, and they've now done it again with a preview of a soaring new song.

The renowned bass music production tandem shared a preview of an upcoming single called "Broken Love" on social media today. The track, which features blooming singer-songwriter Cammie Robinson, is a massive future bass offering that Adventure Club fans will appreciate for its signature euphoric sound design.

Fans may also recognize "Broken Love" from Adventure Club's "Superheroes Anonymous" livestream set for Insomniac back in June. It was an ID at the time, of course, but we can now confirm an official release. Check it out at the 1:04:22 mark below.

You can pre-save "Broken Love" ahead of it's official release on October 16th, 2020 here.

