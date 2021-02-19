Adventure Club Collides With ARMNHMR and HALIENE on Mega-Collaboration "Anywhere"

"Anywhere" is the fifth single from Adventure Club's forthcoming album.
Author:
Publish date:

"Anywhere" has been a long time coming for fans of Adventure Club. The single was first teased by the duo last April via Twitter while ARMNHMR gave fans a sweeter taste back in July during a livestream. Though the track was originally slated to release on February 1st, it has instead released today via Ultra Music

Adventure Club has shown a clear mastery of melodic dubstep over the course of their long and fabled career in electronic music. "Anywhere" is a culmination of their many feats, while simultaneously blending ARMNHMR and HALIENE's distinct talents into one powerful concoction. Sweeping low ends collide with hard-hitting synths as HALIENE belts about an unfaltering love. 

"Anywhere" is the fifth single from Adventure Club's highly anticipated sophomore album, following "Broken Love," "High Like This," "Back To You," and "Rebellious."  The record currently has no firm release date. 

Listen to "Anywhere" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Adventure Club ARMNHMR
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ARMNHMR Drop Massive Unreleased Adventure Club Collab "Anywhere With You"

Melodic dubstep at its finest.

Adventure Club, ARMNHMR, and HALIENE
NEWS

Adventure Club Share Release Date for Highly-Anticipated ARMNHMR and HALIENE Collab "Anywhere"

After being teased for months, fans will finally get their hands on the official release of the collaboration this week.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Stuns with Wobbly "Back To You" Featuring Sara Diamond

"Back to You" is the second track off of the duo's forthcoming album.

adventure club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Return With Emotive New Single, "Broken Love" [Premiere]

Are all these new Adventure Club singles hinting at something?

A head shot of DJ/producer Seven Lions A.K.A. Jeff Montalvo with bright red dyed hair.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Delivers Nostalgic Trance Remix of "Rush Over Me" With HALIENE

The remix is the first from his forthcoming "1999" EP.

ARMNHMR
MUSIC RELEASES

ARMNHMR Share Soaring "A Thousand Dreams" EP

The 6-track EP blends together effortlessly to form a euphoric journey from start to finish.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Adventure Club Is Back with the 11th Edition of Their "Superheroes Anonymous" Mixtape Series

Soar into the weekend with the Adventure Club boys.

Adventure Club
NEWS

[LISTEN] Adventure Club Tease Forthcoming Remix of Said The Sky Collaboration "Already Know"

Adventure Club is turning back the clock to their melodic dubstep days.