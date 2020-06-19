Adventure Club Stuns with Wobbly "Back To You" Featuring Sara Diamond

While Adventure Club has been relatively quiet this year with just two other official releases under their belt, they're making every track count. This time around, they've tapped their previous collaborator Sara Diamond to lay vocals on their bass-laden single "Back To You," released via Ultra Music.

"Back To You" is every part of what Adventure Club fans love about the duo fused with the growth brought on by the new decade. Soaring synths lead into aggressive bass wobbles, creating a melancholic undertone with the help of Diamond's chops. The track draws back to some of their previous works, such as "Save Me (feat. Adara)," albeit with a more refined sound.

"Back To You" is the second single released from Adventure's Club unnamed sophomore album that's due out this summer. In 2016, the Canadian duo released their debut album Red // Blue, which contained their previous collaboration with Sara Diamond, "Firestorm."

You can listen to "Back To You" in full below.

