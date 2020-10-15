Adventure Club Return With Emotive New Single, "Broken Love" [Premiere]

Power duo Adventure Club have been hard at work in the studio over the past year, cranking out a litany of impressive new singles and collaborations. Their recent works, including "Where We Are" with Bear Grillz and JT Roach and "High Like This (feat. Squired and Dia Frampton)" have fans craving even more from the pair. Now, they've returned with yet another emotive melodic bass release.

Premiering exclusive on EDM.com today, "Broken Love" is a heartbreaking, bass-heavy offering that enlists the help of vocalist Cammie Robinson.

Robinson's powerful, emotional vocals are lined with cleverly filtered supersaws and pads that give the track an airy ambience within the verses. At the drop, a heavy sub-bass packs some serious punch, with distinctive percussion providing a swingy groove.

The new single has fans even more hungry for a potential new album from Adventure Club, whose steady stream of releases this year seem to be hinting at that possibility. However, that notion is merely conjecture since Adventure Club has not confirmed nor hinted that an album is on the way. Fans will have to wait and see what becomes of their 2020 releases.

You can pre-save "Broken Love" ahead of its official release tomorrow, October 16th, here.

