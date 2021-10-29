Adventure Club Pull Up In New Melodic Dubstep Track, “Drive”
From early works like "Do I See Color" and "Rise & Fall," Adventure Club have always set the bar high. Today the Montréal-based electronic music duo have unveiled "Drive," the newest single from their forthcoming album, Love // Chaos.
Always in tow with dynamos, the track features climbing vocals from Tilian Pearson of Sacramento’s Dance Gavin Dance and an unmistakable signature from the popular remixing DJ brothers, BEAUZ. Both chilling and energetic, and yet totally in step with their past chart-toppers like “Crash 2.0” and “Next Life,” “Drive” is a fresh and synthy anthem. A perfect next chapter for the melodic dubstep genre, which the two sired around 10 years ago.
Check out the new single below.
"We’re so happy to have embarked and completed this musical journey," Adventure Club said in a press release of "Drive." "BEAUZ has been breaking incredible genre-defying ground, and Tilian has been one of our favorite artists for as long as we can remember. I think everyone will be able to hear each artist's distinct contributions to what is probably our favorite track on the upcoming album.”
