Adventure Club Begin Previewing New Music from Upcoming Album

Adventure Club is getting ready for the release of their next album in a way that has sent their fanbase into a frenzy. Over the weekend, the Canadian duo announced that they would be previewing songs from the upcoming album every day this week.

As promised, the duo kicked off their Monday with a short clip of a new song titled "Rebellious." Long-time supporters of the duo were excited to see that they've once again joined forces with frequent collaborator, Yuna.

The new track is decidedly fresh and showcases the artists' impressive talent. While listening to the short but sweet clip, it's hard to forget the magic whipped up by this trio over the years. With elements of their classic remix of Yuna's "Lullabies" and their collaborative effort "Gold" from the melodic dubstep duo's 2013 EP, Calling All Heroes, fans can't wait to see what the next evolution in the trio's sound is like almost a decade later.

At the time of writing, a concrete release date for Adventure Club's upcoming album has not yet been announced, but the duo has told fans to expect its arrival sometime in July or August.

