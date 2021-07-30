Adventure Club, Soar and Luma Drop Must-Listen Melodic Dubstep Cut, "Safe With Me"
Publish date:

Adventure Club, Soar and Luma Drop Must-Listen Melodic Dubstep Cut, "Safe With Me"

The track will appear on Adventure Club's hotly anticipated sophomore album "Love // Chaos."
Author:

c/o Press

The track will appear on Adventure Club's hotly anticipated sophomore album "Love // Chaos."

The path to Adventure Club's sophomore album is clearer than ever after the duo dropped one of its singles, a must-listen melodic dubstep track called "Safe With Me."

Produced alongside Soar, "Safe With Me" is nothing short of breathtaking. Luma provides a gripping topline, brilliantly singing about finding solace in the arms of another while the world crumbles—a concept we can all relate to after the hellscape of a year that was 2020. Her vocals serenade hypnotic production in the verse, which builds and eventually culminates in a classic Adventure Club drop.

The song is far from cookie-cutter, and its depth deepens as the arrangement glides along. The second drop is a masterclass in musical composition, thanks to the clever syncopation of its synths and kick drums. It's a nuanced switch-up that subtly reinforces Adventure Club's dedication to moving the needle of the melodic bass genre, which has become a bit saturated in 2021.

Recommended Articles

steve aoki
NEWS

Watch Steve Aoki Perform With All Time Low At Lollapalooza 2021

Aoki's DJ set went viral after he brought out the iconic punk band to perform an unreleased collab.

avicii
NEWS

Publishing Rights for Avicii's "Without You" Fetch $65,000 at Auction

The investor is still likely to foresee a handsome 11% internal rate of return even after the high upfront price tag.

louis the child
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Louis The Child Drop Unreleased Skrillex Collab On "Euphoria" Tour

The duo premiered the unreleased single at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, Arizona over the weekend.

Back in February Adventure Club unveiled the official tracklist for Love // Chaos, their hotly anticipated sophomore album. Spanning 21 tracks, the record will feature a bevy of the duo's past creative collaborators, such as Yuna, Sara Diamond, and Krewella. Other notable features include Blanke, ARMNHMR, Said The Sky, and HALIENE, among others.

According to a press release, the unveiling of "Safe With Me" kicks off a series of singles to be released prior to the album. You can listen to the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ADVENTURE CLUB:

Facebook: facebook.com/AdventureClub
Twitter: twitter.com/AdventureDub
Instagram: instagram.com/adventureclub
Spotify: spoti.fi/31OFYjv

Related

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Melodic Bass Meets K-Pop in Adventure Club and Soar's Remix of BTS' "Your Eyes Tell"

The serendipitous remix arrived seemingly out of nowhere.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Adventure Club Is Back with the 11th Edition of Their "Superheroes Anonymous" Mixtape Series

Soar into the weekend with the Adventure Club boys.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Adventure Club's Soaring Unreleased Single, "Broken Love"

Cammie Robinson features on the massive tune, which drops soon.

Adventure Club, ARMNHMR, and HALIENE
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Collides With ARMNHMR and HALIENE on Mega-Collaboration "Anywhere"

"Anywhere" is the fifth single from Adventure Club's forthcoming album.

adventure club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Return With Emotive New Single, "Broken Love" [Premiere]

Are all these new Adventure Club singles hinting at something?

chassi
MUSIC RELEASES

Future Bass and Melodic Dubstep Collide in Chassi's Soaring "Satellite" EP

Chassi's sophomore EP is a three-track EP stunner.

Adventure Club
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club and Yuna Rally Listeners with New Anthem "Rebellious"

Adventure Club and Yuna finally have a follow-up to "Gold."

42875618_1841586349224092_131850732868468736_o
INTERVIEWS

Honorary Superheroes for the Day With Adventure Club [Interview]

Adventure Club expresses their thoughts about Ultra Music Festival not returning back to Bayfront Park, a look inside their Halloween tour, and more.