Adventure Club, Soar and Luma Drop Must-Listen Melodic Dubstep Cut, "Safe With Me"
The path to Adventure Club's sophomore album is clearer than ever after the duo dropped one of its singles, a must-listen melodic dubstep track called "Safe With Me."
Produced alongside Soar, "Safe With Me" is nothing short of breathtaking. Luma provides a gripping topline, brilliantly singing about finding solace in the arms of another while the world crumbles—a concept we can all relate to after the hellscape of a year that was 2020. Her vocals serenade hypnotic production in the verse, which builds and eventually culminates in a classic Adventure Club drop.
The song is far from cookie-cutter, and its depth deepens as the arrangement glides along. The second drop is a masterclass in musical composition, thanks to the clever syncopation of its synths and kick drums. It's a nuanced switch-up that subtly reinforces Adventure Club's dedication to moving the needle of the melodic bass genre, which has become a bit saturated in 2021.
Back in February Adventure Club unveiled the official tracklist for Love // Chaos, their hotly anticipated sophomore album. Spanning 21 tracks, the record will feature a bevy of the duo's past creative collaborators, such as Yuna, Sara Diamond, and Krewella. Other notable features include Blanke, ARMNHMR, Said The Sky, and HALIENE, among others.
According to a press release, the unveiling of "Safe With Me" kicks off a series of singles to be released prior to the album. You can listen to the track on streaming platforms here.
