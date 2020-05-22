Over the course of their storied career, Adventure Club have released a series of mixtapes called "Superheroes Anonymous," which have become just as fervently popular as the producers behind them.

Each eclectic, soaring mix is a microcosm of not only the iconic melodic dubstep duo's forward-thinking sound, but also of the fact that they are still at the top of their game as one of EDM's truest tastemakers. These mixes do not represent listening experiences where you fast-forward to the loudest points in the waveform because you're eager to hear only the drops. They contain a myriad of peaks and valleys, which showcase Adventure Club's nuanced mixing techniques and masterful song selection chops, which they have acquired over a long and lucrative career.

Adventure Club today shared the 11th edition of "Superheroes Anonymous," which is just as mind-blowing as the ones that came before it. Kicking things off with an unreleased collaboration with fellow future bass maven Codeko, Adventure Club go on to deliver with a downright stupefying mix that simply takes hold and never lets go for over an hour-and-a-half. It roams the genre gamut from start to finish in a way that only Adventure Club could accomplish, from alt-rock (Our Lady Peace's "Clumsy") to nu-disco (Chromeo's "Jealous"), to K-Pop (ARMNHMR's remix of Blackpink's "DDU DU DDU Du"), to Latin (Bad Bunny's "No Te Hagas). They even work in a Jonas Brothers track at one point.

You can check out the mix and full tracklist below.

"Superheroes Anonymous 11: Never Surrender" Tracklist:Adventure Club x Codeko - ID

Adventure Club x Squired - High Like This ft. Dia Frampton

Red Velvet - Psycho (Bad Boy Remix) (ZSunder)

Soar - ID

Bring Me The Horizon - Drown

Emberz - Drown

Lana Del Ray - Summertime Sadness

Excision x Illenium - Feel Something ft. I Prevail

Bad Bunny - No Te Hagas

*Monsta X - You Can’t Hold My Heart

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Kaivon - Don’t Leave Me

Charlie XCX - Forever

NIKI - Switchblade

Our Lady Peace - Clumsy

Adventure Club - Rebellious ft. Yuna

Sigur Ros - Saeglo Pur (Enigma Remix)

Tame Impala - Borderline

Bishu - Language of Icarus

Adventure Club X ARMNHMR x HALIENE - Anywhere With You

All Time Low - Dear Maria, Count Me In

BTS - Dream Glow ft Charlie XCX (Bunny Remix)

Sebastien Ingrosso x Alesso - Calling ft Ryan Tedder (Kaivon Remix)

Krimer x Spag Heddy - Team Takedown

Cyclops - Crash

Awesome 3 - Don’t Go (Second Movement)

Tag Team x Matt Doe - Whoop There it is VIP

Pierce - Bipolar

Spacesuit - Carbon

Blackpink - DDU DU DDU Du (Armnhmr Remix)

Adventure Club x Sullivan King - ID ft Atreyu

Keiichi Okabe - Mourning

Inzo - Visionaries ft Novet (yitaku Remix)

Dance Gavin Dance - Inspire The Liars

BTS/Jungkook - Euphoria (docksim interpretation ft. Eric Nam)

Brockhampton - Un-Thinkable (Alicia Keys Cover)

Adventure Club - Dreams ft. ELEA

Yitaku - Gracidea ft Slyleaf

Dreamcatcher - Deja Vu (Souls Remix)

Diplo x SIDEPIECE - On My Mind

Tyga X NXSTY - Girls Have Fun (Chase Me Edit)

Deva & Recycled J - A. Cupido

BIA - Cover Girl

Whipped Cream X Lil Keed - I Do The Most

Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN

HA:TFELT - Life Sucks

Joji x Boombox Cartel - Sanctuary (Swillz Edit)

QUIX - Somebody ft. Alex Hosking

30 Seconds to Mars - The Kill

Aaliyah - One In A Million

Joji - Run

Seven Lions - Only Now (Paper Skies X Soar X Lite Remix)

Dance Gavin Dance - Betrayed By The Game

Oolacile x Ace Aura - Stars

Chromeo - Jealous

Bad Computer - 2U

Billie Eilish - bitches broken hearts

Becky Hill x Shift K3Y - Better Off Without You

Twice - TT (Airuei Remix)

Post Malone - I’m Gonna Be

daughter x yoku - smother (airuei edit)

Whitney Houston - How Will I Know

Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman

Everglow - Bon Bon Chocolat

Bazzi - I Got You

Nasko - Be There

21 Savage x Summer Walker - Secret

Adventure Club x Soar - Safe With Me ft. Luma

BTS/Suga - Sugas Interlude w/Halsey

Vanic - ID

Duke & Jones - Fall Right In ft. Sydnee Carter

Adventure Club x LUCII - ID

Dua Lipa - Physical

Hudmo - Chimes (msft remix)

Adventure Club x Yuna - Lullabies (ATLAST remix)

Adventure Club - Gold ft Yuna

Adventure Club x ALRT - Away From Myself

