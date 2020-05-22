Over the course of their storied career, Adventure Club have released a series of mixtapes called "Superheroes Anonymous," which have become just as fervently popular as the producers behind them.
Each eclectic, soaring mix is a microcosm of not only the iconic melodic dubstep duo's forward-thinking sound, but also of the fact that they are still at the top of their game as one of EDM's truest tastemakers. These mixes do not represent listening experiences where you fast-forward to the loudest points in the waveform because you're eager to hear only the drops. They contain a myriad of peaks and valleys, which showcase Adventure Club's nuanced mixing techniques and masterful song selection chops, which they have acquired over a long and lucrative career.
Adventure Club today shared the 11th edition of "Superheroes Anonymous," which is just as mind-blowing as the ones that came before it. Kicking things off with an unreleased collaboration with fellow future bass maven Codeko, Adventure Club go on to deliver with a downright stupefying mix that simply takes hold and never lets go for over an hour-and-a-half. It roams the genre gamut from start to finish in a way that only Adventure Club could accomplish, from alt-rock (Our Lady Peace's "Clumsy") to nu-disco (Chromeo's "Jealous"), to K-Pop (ARMNHMR's remix of Blackpink's "DDU DU DDU Du"), to Latin (Bad Bunny's "No Te Hagas). They even work in a Jonas Brothers track at one point.
You can check out the mix and full tracklist below.
"Superheroes Anonymous 11: Never Surrender" Tracklist:Adventure Club x Codeko - ID
Adventure Club x Squired - High Like This ft. Dia Frampton
Red Velvet - Psycho (Bad Boy Remix) (ZSunder)
Soar - ID
Bring Me The Horizon - Drown
Emberz - Drown
Lana Del Ray - Summertime Sadness
Excision x Illenium - Feel Something ft. I Prevail
Bad Bunny - No Te Hagas
*Monsta X - You Can’t Hold My Heart
Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Kaivon - Don’t Leave Me
Charlie XCX - Forever
NIKI - Switchblade
Our Lady Peace - Clumsy
Adventure Club - Rebellious ft. Yuna
Sigur Ros - Saeglo Pur (Enigma Remix)
Tame Impala - Borderline
Bishu - Language of Icarus
Adventure Club X ARMNHMR x HALIENE - Anywhere With You
All Time Low - Dear Maria, Count Me In
BTS - Dream Glow ft Charlie XCX (Bunny Remix)
Sebastien Ingrosso x Alesso - Calling ft Ryan Tedder (Kaivon Remix)
Krimer x Spag Heddy - Team Takedown
Cyclops - Crash
Awesome 3 - Don’t Go (Second Movement)
Tag Team x Matt Doe - Whoop There it is VIP
Pierce - Bipolar
Spacesuit - Carbon
Blackpink - DDU DU DDU Du (Armnhmr Remix)
Adventure Club x Sullivan King - ID ft Atreyu
Keiichi Okabe - Mourning
Inzo - Visionaries ft Novet (yitaku Remix)
Dance Gavin Dance - Inspire The Liars
BTS/Jungkook - Euphoria (docksim interpretation ft. Eric Nam)
Brockhampton - Un-Thinkable (Alicia Keys Cover)
Adventure Club - Dreams ft. ELEA
Yitaku - Gracidea ft Slyleaf
Dreamcatcher - Deja Vu (Souls Remix)
Diplo x SIDEPIECE - On My Mind
Tyga X NXSTY - Girls Have Fun (Chase Me Edit)
Deva & Recycled J - A. Cupido
BIA - Cover Girl
Whipped Cream X Lil Keed - I Do The Most
Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN
HA:TFELT - Life Sucks
Joji x Boombox Cartel - Sanctuary (Swillz Edit)
QUIX - Somebody ft. Alex Hosking
30 Seconds to Mars - The Kill
Aaliyah - One In A Million
Joji - Run
Seven Lions - Only Now (Paper Skies X Soar X Lite Remix)
Dance Gavin Dance - Betrayed By The Game
Oolacile x Ace Aura - Stars
Chromeo - Jealous
Bad Computer - 2U
Billie Eilish - bitches broken hearts
Becky Hill x Shift K3Y - Better Off Without You
Twice - TT (Airuei Remix)
Post Malone - I’m Gonna Be
daughter x yoku - smother (airuei edit)
Whitney Houston - How Will I Know
Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman
Everglow - Bon Bon Chocolat
Bazzi - I Got You
Nasko - Be There
21 Savage x Summer Walker - Secret
Adventure Club x Soar - Safe With Me ft. Luma
BTS/Suga - Sugas Interlude w/Halsey
Vanic - ID
Duke & Jones - Fall Right In ft. Sydnee Carter
Adventure Club x LUCII - ID
Dua Lipa - Physical
Hudmo - Chimes (msft remix)
Adventure Club x Yuna - Lullabies (ATLAST remix)
Adventure Club - Gold ft Yuna
Adventure Club x ALRT - Away From Myself
