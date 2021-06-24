AFK Teams Up With Doctor P on Dubstep Banger "Destroyed"

The collaborative track was released on FuntCase's DPMO imprint.

Dubstep icons AFK and Doctor P have teamed up for a banging new collaboration that's sure to live up to its name. "Destroyed" was released today via FuntCase's DPMO imprint, and it's destined to leave dance floors in shambles in the revitalized festival circuit.

The new single opens with a melodic section reminiscent of the early 2010s dubstep sound, refreshed for the early 2020s. An intense buildup laced with a chopped-up vocal sample builds even more energy before all hell breaks loose at the false drop.

Shrieking stabs line the main sections with force, while the powerful drums serve up a classic dubstep rhythm perfect for the head-banging crew. A belter through and through, "Destroyed" is a fantastic addition to DPMO's 2021 catalogue, and a great way to kick off the slew of summer dubstep anthems that's sure to come.

"Destroyed" serves as AFK's first release for 2021, emphatically breaking the silence to mark the skilled producer's return. Doctor P is fresh off three new singles for the year, including his collaboration with Chime, "The Minotaur," and "Get Money."

AFK and Doctor P's new collaboration is out now via DPMO and can be found here

