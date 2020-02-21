Afrojack Returns to Spinnin' Records with "All Night" ft. Ally Brooke

Afrojack (real name Nick van de Wall) is back for his first track of the year, "All Night" featuring multi-platinum pop singer Ally Brooke (of Fifth Harmony). The bright new pop-EDM crossover is brought to us via Spinnin' Records, the label van de Wall returned to just last year after primarily releasing via his own Wall Recordings label. The Grammy-winning Dutch DJ/producer is ready to make sure you go all night, all weekend with this infectious track.

"It’s great to be back home at Spinnin’ Records doing what I love the most, making new music, and connecting with fans," van de Wall said. "For my new track, I wanted to work on something with an upbeat dance-pop feel to get people moving ready for the spring and summer. Ally is a phenomenal singer and her voice makes the track unique and really pop; it was cool to collaborate with her.”

The single opens with Brooke's powerful vocals and quickly builds to an electric, feelgood beat. The lyrics and production are undeniably catchy. He builds on his traditional sound while adding in those pop elements to develop the esteemed producer into a new chapter of his career. The dance floors will light up with this new single.

Since returning to Spinnin', van de Wall has been featured on Chico Rose's "Sad" and Yves V's "We Got That Cool" alongside Icona Pop. He has an impressive touring lineup in store for us this year including performances at Ultra Australia, Phoenix Lights, Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Europe, and Parookaville.

Brooke will be taking the new single "All Night" across North America while she's on her Time To Shine Tour beginning next month. The pop singer has been making waves with her recent singles "Low Key" featuring Tyga, "Lips Don't Lie" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, "Higher," and "No Good."

