New Music from Afrojack's Techno Alias, Kapuchon, is on the Way

EDM giant Afrojack (real name Nick van de Wall) is perhaps one of the most well-known names in the scene, but his techno alias, Kapuchon, has remained dormant for quite some time. Now, van de Wall is back with new music releases planned for the alias, which he just announced on his appearance on Tomorrowland's One World Radio.

Beginning the countdown to Tomorrowland Winter (held March 14th-21st, 2020 in Alpe d'Huez, France), van de Wall took to the decks on One World Radio to play a DJ set just 30 days out from the festival. He was even sporting a piece of the yet unreleased TML x The North Face clothing collaboration.

Two Afrojack sets will take place at Tomorrowland Winter, with a third coming from van de Wall's Kapuchon project, so fans will have three chances to catch the EDM legend at the festival and hear the new Kapuchon tracks played out.

There's still no official release date for the new Kapuchon music, but fans of all things Afrojack and all things techno will be equally elated to hear some new material from van de Wall. Though he claims that Kapuchon is simply a "passion project," van de Wall's new music under the alias will be highly anticipated.

H/T: EDMTunes

