Afrojack and Black V Neck Join Forces for Summery Tech House Anthem, "Day N Night"
Afrojack has teamed up with Black V Neck for "Day N Night," a late-summer house anthem.
With its chugging, four-on-the-floor rhythm and disco influences, "Day N Night" is a beautiful nod to the underground. The anthemic tech house track features Muni Long, a Platinum-certified R&B singer-songwriter whose smooth topline glimmers atop a sun-kissed arrangement.
The warm and sultry track is bit of a departure for Afrojack, whose most recent release, a seven-track EP released under his NLW alias, roars with his signature "Dirty Dutch" sound. It seems he's been inspired by the work of Black V Neck, a surging duo with a distinct, steamy sound redefining Miami's house music scene.
"Day N Night" arrives in the wake of Afrojack's landmark deal with UMG, which finds him partnering with the music giant for all of his future releases and those of his flagship record label, Wall Recordings. It's the first single to be released as part of the new venture.
Recommended Articles
Afrojack and Black V Neck Join Forces for Summery Tech House Anthem, "Day N Night"
They've joined forces with Platinum-certified R&B star Muni Long for a late-summer house smash.
An Ode to Humanity: Bootleg Contraband Deliver Debut Album, "I/O"
With the LP, the tandem wish to instill a "feeling of curiosity and hope for what is next to come."
Bro Safari Opens Up About Substance Abuse, Return to Music: "I Am In a Much Better Place Now"
In a candid letter to his fans, Bro Safari revealed he entered therapy after experiencing mental health issues from touring.
Listen to "Day N Night" below and stream the track here.
FOLLOW AFROJACK:
Website: afrojack.com
Facebook: facebook.com/djafrojack
Twitter: twitter.com/afrojack
Instagram: instagram.com/afrojack
Spotify: spoti.fi/2B06Di0
FOLLOW BLACK V NECK:
Facebook: facebook.com/blackvneckmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/BlackVNeckMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/blackvneckmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JSAXdD