Afrojack and Chico Rose Team Up for "Speechless" with Azteck

Afrojack and Chico Rose have teamed up once again on the former's Wall Recordings imprint to drop a brand new single, "Speechless," featuring Azteck.

While this isn't the first time the two have teamed up, "Speechless" has a unique feel when compared to their recent collaborations, like "Cloud 9" and "Sad." The groovy melody is an earworm that'll leave you wanting more and sure to linger on across the radio waves through summer.

The track also features haunting vocals of Azteck, which play a key role in making the track come together.

Afrojack has been among the most successful DJs to emerge from the Dutch dance music scene in the past decade, breaking into the mainstream around 2010 with a number of platinum-certified hits, such as "Take Over Control" and "The Spark." Over the years he has collaborated with a who's who of the biggest artists in the electronic music industry and the world of pop music. From collaborations with David Guetta and Martin Garrix to crafting remixes for Madonna and Lady Gaga, Afrojack has showcased his versatility time and again.

Buy or stream "Speechless (feat. Azteck)" here.

