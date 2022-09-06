Skip to main content
Afrojack and DubVision Join Forces for F1 Grand Prix Official Theme Song, "Feels Like Home"

Afrojack and DubVision Join Forces for F1 Grand Prix Official Theme Song, "Feels Like Home"

Afrojack and DubVision performed the uplifting anthem live on the F1 Dutch Grand Prix track moments before the race.

Afrojack/F1/Instagram

Afrojack and DubVision performed the uplifting anthem live on the F1 Dutch Grand Prix track moments before the race.

What a moment for Afrojack and DubVision.

Over the weekend, they experienced the full-tilt rapture of racing's highest level, joining forces for the official theme song of the 2022 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, "Feels Like Home." Prior to the start of the race, the Dutch dance music stars performed their uplifting anthem live on the grid for tens of thousands of fans.

"We have been polishing the track together with Afrojack, to make sure that the energy matches the excitement that comes with Formula 1 and the races," said DubVision in a joint statement prior to the performance.

When the dust cleared, it was Dutch compatriot Max Verstappen who came out on top, crossing the the finish line to continue his dominance of the 2022 Formula One season. The famed Red Bull Racing driver is also a close friend of EDM superstar Martin Garrix.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

illenium lollapalooza
NEWS

ILLENIUM Announces Fifth Album

The upcoming album follows 2021's "Fallen Embers" LP, which garnered a nod for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

By Jason Heffler
Santino's On Heaven
EVENTS

Santino's Rooftop "On Heaven" In the Underground Dance Music Destination of Playa Del Carmen

Nestled along Mexico’s Caribbean shoreline in Playa del Carmen is one of best hidden spots for underground dance music, Santino Playa.

By Mikala Lugen and Jarett Lopez
304942718_1080205866199142_994537000873442807_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Afrojack and DubVision Join Forces for F1 Grand Prix Official Theme Song, "Feels Like Home"

Afrojack and DubVision performed the uplifting anthem live on the F1 Dutch Grand Prix track moments before the race.

By Jason Heffler

Last year, Afrojack tapped DubVision to provide additional production on "Hero," his collaboration with David Guetta which went on to garner a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The song ultimately lost out to RÜFÜS DU SOL's "Alive."

Take a listen to "Feels Like Home," which Afrojack called "an ode to where it all started," below. You can stream the track here.

FOLLOW AFROJACK:

Website: afrojack.com
Facebook: facebook.com/djafrojack
Twitter: twitter.com/afrojack
Instagram: instagram.com/afrojack
Spotify: spoti.fi/2B06Di0

FOLLOW DUBVISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/dubvisionmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/dubvisionmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/dubvisionmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zv75N1

Related

afrojack black v neck
MUSIC RELEASES

Afrojack and Black V Neck Join Forces for Summery Tech House Anthem, "Day N Night"

They've joined forces with Platinum-certified R&B star Muni Long for a late-summer house smash.

Afrojack Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Afrojack and Dubvision Team Up on Big Room Track "Back to Life"

Afrojack has joined forces with Dubvision once again.

Afrojack Brooklyn Avant Gardner 2019
MUSIC RELEASES

Afrojack Joins Forces with Rae Sremmurd and Stanaj on "Sober"

Afrojack's latest is a hit in the making.

EA Sports' F1 22
Lifestyle

Listen: EA Sports' F1 2022 Racing Game Features an All-EDM Soundtrack

The game's soundtrack includes music from deadmau5, Marshmello, Moore Kismet, Kavinsky, Kaleena Zanders and more.

dj diesel shaq
EVENTS

Shaquille O'Neal Joins Impressive Lineup at the 2021 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Shaq, who will perform a DJ set, joins Twenty One Pilots and legendary "Piano Man" singer-songwriter Billy Joel on the bill at Austin's largest outdoor venue.

DmrpIK8UwAAxuPw
MUSIC RELEASES

Afrojack and SAYMYNAME Join Forces for Breakbeat Bop "Hot"

Their long-awaited collab is finally here.

tiësto f1 grand prix
EVENTS

Watch Tiësto Perform From the Back of a Tricked-Out Heineken Truck at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Tiësto took his own victory lap during the celebrated return of the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Afrojack at Tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Afrojack, DJ Snake, REZZ and More [10/01/21]

New major releases include tracks from Sonny Fodera, Claptone, Hugel and more.