Afrojack and DubVision Join Forces for F1 Grand Prix Official Theme Song, "Feels Like Home"

What a moment for Afrojack and DubVision.

Over the weekend, they experienced the full-tilt rapture of racing's highest level, joining forces for the official theme song of the 2022 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, "Feels Like Home." Prior to the start of the race, the Dutch dance music stars performed their uplifting anthem live on the grid for tens of thousands of fans.

"We have been polishing the track together with Afrojack, to make sure that the energy matches the excitement that comes with Formula 1 and the races," said DubVision in a joint statement prior to the performance.

When the dust cleared, it was Dutch compatriot Max Verstappen who came out on top, crossing the the finish line to continue his dominance of the 2022 Formula One season. The famed Red Bull Racing driver is also a close friend of EDM superstar Martin Garrix.

Last year, Afrojack tapped DubVision to provide additional production on "Hero," his collaboration with David Guetta which went on to garner a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. The song ultimately lost out to RÜFÜS DU SOL's "Alive."

Take a listen to "Feels Like Home," which Afrojack called "an ode to where it all started," below. You can stream the track here.

