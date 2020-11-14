Afrojack Reignites Kapuchon Alias with New Single "10 Years Later"

Kapuchon will serve as an escape from the pressure of commercial success for Afrojack.
Although Afrojack has remained a dominant presence in dance music over the past decade, some may have forgotten about the side project he launched a little over ten years ago. Today he's reignited his Kapuchon alias for "10 Years Later," the first release on his brand new Kapuchon Records imprint. 

"10 Years Later" is a total departure from what fans expect from Afrojack and only somewhat similar to his collab with Benny Rodrigues from 2009. Built upon an intoxicating bassline, the minimalistic tech house approach is perfectly executed. Not only does it highlight Afrojack's refined skillset, but it also sheds light on his multifaceted talent. 

"10 years Later" feels like something entirely new from Afrojack, as he's opening a new chapter in his already expansive story.

Listen to "10 Years Later" below. 

