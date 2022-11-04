Afrojack and Nicky Romero Hit Rewind With First-Ever Collab, "Back to Where We Started"

Nicky Romero and Afrojack are resetting the clock with their first original collaborative track.

Last week, the landmark 10th edition of Amsterdam's AMF Music Festival saw performances from a myriad of dance music icons, including the two progressive house titans, who didn't hesitate to hit rewind.

Opening up their explosive B2B set, the two evoked immediate feelings of nostalgia and whisked the audience down memory lane with an unreleased record tailor-made for the golden era of big room.

The festival-ready smash, "Back To Where We Started," harkens back to influences shaping some of the artists' earliest hit records. For that reason, it's no wonder the energizing four-to-the-floor kicks and stadium-filling lead synth animated the AMF crowd in a hurry. We suspect that's only the beginning of what will be a tenured lifespan on the festival circuit for this track.

Afrojack and Nicky Romero have never collaborated on an original track until now, but they have been supporters of each others' work. The two have traded official remixes four times thus far, the most recent being Afrojack's remix of Romero's "Okay," in 2021.

"After many years of friendship and remix work back and forth on each other's imprints, it was time to finally level up in the form of our first official collaboration ever," Romero said in a press release shared with EDM.com.

You can stream "Back to Where We Started" here.

