Afrojack and SAYMYNAME Join Forces for Breakbeat Bop "Hot"

Afrojack first began teasing a collaboration with SAYMYNAME at Ultra 2019. Over a year later, they've finally released their collaborative track "Hot," out via the former's Wall Recordings.

"Hot" is a party starter through and through. The tune masterfully blends Afrojack's house-centric sound with SAYMYNAME's screeching synths, delivering a breakbeat heater that'll keep any dancefloor moving.

Although the track is short, it isn't lacking in impact. It opens with a catchy vocal, which is then chopped into a melody and finally used again pre-drop. The drop itself offers plenty of variation, as the pattern within the breaks changes often throughout both drops.

You can listen to "Hot" below.

FOLLOW AFROJACK:

Facebook: facebook.com/djafrojack

Twitter: twitter.com/afrojack

Instagram: instagram.com/afrojack

Spotify: spoti.fi/2B06Di0

FOLLOW SAYMYNAME:

Facebook: facebook.com/saymynamemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/CHEFSAYMYNAME

Instagram: instagram.com/saymynamemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2BpwgsC