Agent Zed Teams Up with HBz and Anna Grey for "Aloha Hey"

Agent Zed Teams Up With HBz and Anna Grey to Breathe Life Into 1991 German Hit, "Aloha Hey"
On a mission to identify and rework influential hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, Agent Zed's latest release reimagines a German hit from 1991.
Maintaining the original track's earworm of a melody, Zed has transformed Achim Reichel's 1991 single “Aloha Heja He” into a melodic house track with thumping beats, organic instrumentals, and a catchy chorus in English.
For the creation of “Aloha Hey,” Agent Zed was supported by renowned German DJ and production duo HBz, who have worked on collaborations with the likes of THOVI, Lexi, and Harris & Ford, among others. The song also features the soothing vocals of rising 22-year-old singer-songwriter Anna Grey.
You can find "Aloha Hey" on your preferred streaming platforms here and check out the official music video below.
Agent Zed is a metaverse-based music project existing only in the digital realm. "Assisted by renowned pop and electronic artists from across the globe, Agent Zed sits at the helm of the Meta music revolution," reads a press release shared with EDM.com.
Operating within the EDM department at BMG, Agent Zed's mission is to propel dance classics onto the charts once again with an updated sound. Infusing his own production techniques to breathe new life into the music, Zed's goal is to produce exclusive versions of yesteryear's hits, ultimately striving to be a leader in the musical NFT market.
You can get familiar with Agent Zed and his body of work via the links below.
