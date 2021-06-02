Listen to the Rollercoaster Ride That is AIRGLO and dela Moon's "Chain-Melted State"

Fresh off of his mammoth collaboration "Freak Show" with MC Dino and Wraith, AIRGLO has made a quick return with another joint track on Play Me Records. This time around he's teamed up with Muti Music and Street Ritual's dela Moon for a single that will take listeners on a journey through sound and tempo.

Bouncing back and forth from drum & bass and acid techno, "Chain-Melted State" is truly the best of both worlds. The track employs a sinister bassline and buildup that lead to a wild drum & bass drop at high tempo, before the first breakdown shifts the track downward in tempo to refresh the melody.

In its midsection "Chain-Melted State" evokes the true spirit of acid techno, retaining the eerie bassline while introducing a driving four-to-the-floor drum beat. Just as the listener adjusts to the techno groove, the drum & bass elements come roaring back via a jarring and energetic hoover bass.

AIRGLO and dela Moon have delivered what could be one of the biggest, most unexpected drum & bass offerings of 2021. It's a dark, shuffle-worthy stepper that doesn't shy away from experimentation and supplies an array of groove suited for any electronic music fan.

You can find "Chain-Melted State" on streaming platforms here.

