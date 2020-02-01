Airmow and Ethan Uno Deliver Midtempo Masterpiece "Nobody Knows"

Inspired by artists such as The Weeknd, Justice and Daft Punk, rising producer Airmow has blessed us with a cinematic synth-pop hybrid the likes of which we’ve never heard before. Flexing his signature, organic sound alongside the incredible vocal stylings of Ethan Uno, Airmow delivers an unforgettable dance floor hit that thrusts listeners joyfully into the new decade.

“The bassline was created with a lot of organic synth sounds that I recorded and designed myself," Airmow said. "For example, I created one of the ‘crunchy’ sounds using my mouth.” This type of creativity in the studio is exactly what gives such a distinguishable character to Airmow’s work, especially when combined with Uno's catchy and memorable approach.

“I aspire to create catchy melodies and unforgettable lines with the intention of capturing the listener's attention as quickly as possible," he continued. "This song pertains to the feeling of falling in love. The hook cements the theme of the track by emphasizing the euphoric feeling one gets from the connection; a feeling that 'Nobody Knows."

Stream or Download Airmow's "Nobody Knows" today.

FOLLOW AIRMOW:

Facebook: facebook.com/AIRMOW

Twitter: twitter.com/airmowmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/airmowmusic

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/airmowmusic

FOLLOW CLOUDKID:

Facebook: facebook.com/cldkid

Twitter: twitter.com/cloudkidmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/cloudkid

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/cloudkid