Akeos Continues to Defy Genres With Mind-Bending Single, "Dualshock": Listen

Akeos Continues to Defy Genres With Mind-Bending Single, "Dualshock"

With each forward-thinking release, the Class of 2022 star pushes the envelope and raises the bar for her electronic music contemporaries.

EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee Akeos has returned with her latest mind-bending single, "Dualshock."

The single is an unsuspecting, techno-influenced record from Akeos, highlighting her versatility and dedication to explorative songwriting. Instead of hitting listeners full force with her typical bass-heavy sound, the surging producer opts for a four-on-the-flour rhythm and a chugging, acid-fueled bassline.

"Dualshock" is relentless from start to finish, unleashing a continuous stream of energy across six minutes. It's Akeos at her finest, taking a concept listeners would never anticipate and making it all her own.

"'Dualshock' was mostly inspired by all the time I've spent in VR lately," said Akeos in a statement. "There's something about the atmosphere and vibe of the clubs and scene there that is really different and since it's all a pretty new experience for me I can gain a lot of creativity from it."

Six months in, 2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for Akeos. Earlier this year, she dropped her rumbling single "Variegate" followed by her wildly unpredictable Flesh Garden EP, which was released under the venerated Never Say Die banner.

Listen to "Dualshock" on streaming platforms here.

