Akylla Delivers Groovy Summertime Tune "Holding On"

This funky anthem marks her first track on Westwood Recordings.
Akylla

This funky anthem marks her first track on Westwood Recordings.

Akylla, a triple threat singer-songwriter, producer, and classically trained multi-instrumentalist, has dropped her latest track "Holding On."

Out now via Westwood Recordings, "Holding On" marks Akylla's very first release on the Canadian imprint. While Akylla has teamed up with members of the Westwood team in the past—recently releasing "Warn Ya" with The Funk Hunters and Defunk—this fresh venture into house music marks an emphatic debut on the label. 

"Holding On" arrives ahead of Akylla's forthcoming Soul EP expected to arrive later in the year. In the meantime, she has been exploring a new direction—three actually—as her latest endeavor involves a trifecta of aliases under which she will explore new sound palettes. 

Akylla's original name will be reserved for dubstep, bass house, and drum & bass productions while Akylla Soul will be for hip-hop and soul sounds. The third moniker is deemed Akylla AKoustic and will find her performing acoustic renditions of her heavy-hitting electronic releases. 

Stream "Holding On" across all platforms here.

