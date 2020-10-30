Alesso Taps Charlotte Lawrence for Dance Pop Track "The End"

The track carries the same huge energy and momentum we have come to know and love from Alesso.
Author:
Publish date:

With tracks that have gone on to, at times, consume the airwaves, Alesso is no stranger to producing electronic pop hits. They lift you up and pump energy directly through your speakers, heightening any room.

Ahead of his upcoming headlining performance at Ultra Taiwan in November, the Swedish-born producer has released his new single "The End" with blossoming pop superstar Charlotte Lawrence.

"The End" follows Alesso's previous release of the Liam Payne-assisted "Midnight," which dropped back in April 2020. It is the 29-year-old's third single to be released this year, and it comes as no surprise that the track carries the same huge energy and momentum we have come to know and love from Alesso.

"The End" is out now and available to stream on all digital platforms here.

