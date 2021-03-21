Alesso Teams Up With Chinese Singer Corsak and K-Pop Group Stray Kids for New Single "Going Dumb"

This song is in partnership with PUGB mobile as they celebrate their third-anniversary.

In honor of their third anniversary, PUBG mobile is celebrating with a succession of live DJ sets and partnerships with Alesso, R3HAB, Lost Frequencies, and more. In partnership with PUGB mobile, Alesso also teamed up with Chinese singer CORSAK AND K-pop group Stray Kids for their new single “Going Dumb.”

Delivering Alesso’s signature electro-pop style, “Going Dumb” was released with two versions: one with Corsak and Stray Kids, and one with only Corsak. The version with Stray Kids is sung in a combination of Korean and English. Watch the lyric video below.

Overall, the tune is fresh, uplifting, and groovy. While the intro is invigorating with catchy vocals, a soft piano melody, and powerful risers, the captivating drop is comprised of a thumping bass, crisp hi hats, and powerful vocals.

With his most recent releases “Leave a Little Love” with Armin Van Buuren, and “The End” with Charlotte Lawrence, Alesso has been keeping things busy. After playing Ultra Taiwan in November 2020, other festivals are now announcing him on their 2021 lineups, including HARD Fest London, Electric Zoo, and Lollapalooza Stockholm.

Corsak began playing piano at the age of three and went on to graduate from the Shanghai Conservatory in Music. Since his first official release in 2018, he has been making waves in the dance music industry with collaborations and remixes for Robinson, Wiwek, Yellow Claw, Illenium, R3HAB, and more.

FOLLOW ALESSO:

Facebook: facebook.com/AlessoOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Alesso

Instagram: instagram.com/alesso

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kHFy5c

FOLLOW CORSAK:

Facebook: facebook.com/corsakmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/corsakmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/corsakmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3cPruE1