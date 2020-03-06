Alesso and DubVision Team Up for "One Last Time"

Alesso (real name Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad) is back with his first single of 2020 in collaboration with Dutch duo DubVision (comprised of Victor and Stephan Leicher). "One Last Time" is out now on Astralwerks. The producers have come together to create a track that evokes nostalgia for Lindblad's early years in the best way possible. Big dance record fans, this one's for you.

"One Last Time" is filled with Lindblad's classic, arpeggiating synth work and big room energy. The lush vocals on top usher in an epic drop that will get stadiums moving worldwide. The brothers add in their own flair with powerful, bright jab work. The fact that this has so much of 2013 written all over it - and it still works in this day and age - is a true testament to the iconic sound for which these artists helped laid down the groundwork.

This single comes behind Lindblad's most recent U.S. Dance Radio #1 hit "In The Middle" with SUMR CAMP. After recently headling the 2020 X Games Aspen, he's gearing up for a heavy string of performances including Phoenix Lights, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, and Beyond Wonderland. The Grammy Award-winning Swedish producer is proving he's still at the top of his game.

The Dutch brothers burst on to the scene around a similar time to Lindblad with their smash hit "All By Myself," which garnered support from Swedish House Mafia. Since then they've worked with some of the biggest names in the game including Afrojack, Dash Berlin, Sander van Doorn, and Martin Garrix.

FOLLOW ALESSO:

Facebook: facebook.com/AlessoOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Alesso

Instagram: instagram.com/alesso

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/alesso

FOLLOW DUBVISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/dubvisionmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/dubvisionmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/dubvisionmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dubvisionmusic