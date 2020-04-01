Alesso and Liam Payne Reunite For Upcoming Single "Midnight"

While us normal folks are all home twiddling our thumbs, our favorite artists are hard at work trying to keep us entertained. Alesso (real name Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad) is doing his part by announcing his next official single of 2020. He's reuniting with Liam Payne for their new track, "Midnight," scheduled for release on April 8th. The two last collaborated on the 2016 single "Next To Me".

The duo took to their socials to share a brief clip previewing the crooning vocals of the One Direction star as well as announcing an exciting opportunity for those aspiring vocalists and producers among us. On March 26th, Lindblad shared a message with his fans asking for help finding a vocalist on this upcoming track. Even though he's found one now in Payne, they are still going to be accepting edits from fans out there who would like to be featured on the track's official remix.

"Midnight" is set to follow behind Lindblad's latest collaboration with the Dutch duo DubVision titled "One Last Time." While touring has been put on hold, the esteemed producer has been using social media as a way to connect with his fans directly. He recently shared a tongue in cheek instructional video on how to make a big room EDM song. You can check that out here.

FOLLOW ALESSO:

Facebook: facebook.com/AlessoOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Alesso

Instagram: instagram.com/alesso

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/alesso