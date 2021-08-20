Alesso, Marshmello and James Bay Team Up for Mega-Collab "Chasing Stars": Watch the Music Video
Electronic music superstars Alesso and Marshmello have brought their magic together, tapping James Bay for their new collab "Chasing Stars."
"Chasing Stars" perfectly captures the overall essence of each artist, infusing their sound into a radio-friendly smash. Bay's immaculate vocals lead the way alongside gorgeous piano chords. A catchy guitar riff quickly joins, while soaring synths take center stage during the hook. While "Chasing Stars" may not be their most electronic-leaning song, it's a welcome addition to each of their discographies.
Check out the official "Chasing Stars" music video below.
Both Alesso and Marshmello have held the spotlight in electronic music for quite some time, as their releases generally appease pop audiences as well. Alesso has stayed busy in 2021, most recently releasing his PROGRESSO VOL 2 EP. Mello has similarly had a huge year, as he just dropped his latest album Shockwave.
You can listen to "Chasing Stars" on streaming platforms here.
