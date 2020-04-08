Alesso and Liam Payne Join Forces for Spring Anthem "Midnight"

Just like that, another week has flown by and that means Alesso (real name Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad) and Liam Payne's new single "Midnight" is out for our listening pleasure. After collaborating back in 2016 on his single "Next To Me," Lindblad is looking to strike gold twice with what he's calling "one of his favorite songs [he's] ever made..." Even though we're all currently on lockdown, the two artists and their teams were able to put together a music video while in quarantine.

When Lindblad originally shared this track to his socials, it was without a vocalist, but the track soon found a home in the One Direction star's crooning vocals. The producer hopes this single will help his fans as it has helped him get through these abnormal times. It features an uplifting beat with soaring synths and those soothing guitar and piano notes. Adding in Payne sealed the deal, creating a track that will have all the romantics out there smiling.

Per our last article covering the announcement of the new track, the pair are looking to get fans involved with the release by offering up a shot to join them on the official remix. If you would like to be the lucky artist to land that prestigious credit, drop them your edit using #AlessoMidnight. Lindblad is coming off the success of his last collaboration "One Last Time" with Dutch duo DubVision. For those out there missing his live performances, make sure to stay up to date on his socials for he's been staying active by releasing live edits like this.

"Midnight" by Alesso and Liam Payne is out on all platforms now. Download/Stream here.



