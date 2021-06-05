Alesso Drops New Two-Track Mixtape Ahead of Next Leg of Club Shows

Alesso has us excited to hit the club after dropping his latest "Progresso" EP.

Alesso is set to reinvigorate the dancefloor with his latest two track offering, Progresso Vol. 2, which picks back up right where he left the series with its 2019 debut.

With this series, Alesso is temporarily setting aside the anthemic, singalong-style vocals of "Midnight" with Liam Payne and, more recently, "Going Dumb" with CORSAK and Stray Kids, two of the superstar producer's most notable released in the last year.

Alesso brings a renewed energy to the dancefloor with the clean cut, pumping percussive rhythms of "Together," an instrumental house track that is a direct appeal to the clubbing crowd. On the flip side, "Again" finds a slightly moodier tone and strikes a more techno-heavy instrumental balance, characterized by subliminal, pulsing baselines and industrial sounding percussion.

As clubs open back up, this long-awaited Progresso follow-up stands to serve Alesso well in his next leg of shows ahead, including a two-night run at Skylight Row in downtown Los Angeles on July 23rd and 24th.

FOLLOW ALESSO:

Facebook: facebook.com/AlessoOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Alesso

Instagram: instagram.com/alesso

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kHFy5c