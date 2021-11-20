Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Alesso Releases Long-Awaited Single "Somebody To Use"
Publish date:

Author:

Harrison Boyce

"Somebody To Use" has long remained a staple ID in Alesso's DJ sets, with live plays dating back to 2019. Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after the track finally hit streaming platforms.

Embodying an upbeat feel, "Somebody To Use" is a dance-pop anthem. Downtempo but high-energy, the track tells the tale of someone searching for closure within a one-time fling. Alesso also dropped a "Toxic Mix" alongside the original version of the new tune, which takes on a completely different feel. The song is transformed into a thumping club track with the more progressive feel that longtime fans are used to. 

Check out both versions of "Somebody To Use" below.

Earlier this month, Alesso debuted his first NFT collection at New York's Dreamverse Festival, billed as the first-ever "NFT art and music festival." He's also been vocal about the benefits of non-fungible tokens for artists. It's also been a huge year musically for the Swedish producer, who released a high-profile collab with Marshmello and James Bay in August.

Listen to "Somebody To Use" and the "Toxic Mix" on streaming platforms here

