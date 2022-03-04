Alesso Contributes Ominous Single to "The Batman" Soundtrack: Listen to "DARK"

Alesso's latest effort is music for cleaning up Gotham City's streets.

In theaters this weekend, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, received a brooding new contribution from Alesso, aptly titled "DARK."

The Swedish superstar's latest is an invigorating house track with the kind of eerily ominous atmosphere one might expect to encounter in the obscure alleyways home to DC Films' famous night-crawling vigilante. Driving the groove is a punchy, triplet bassline marked by heavy distortion. The grungy synths set an energizing cadence capable of generating a generous rush of adrenaline.

At first glance it appears The Batman's filmmakers leaned heavily on dance music producers to help set the tone. In fact, the film was even partially filmed in the home of techno, Detroit, per Deadline Detroit. In Motor City, the film sets a club scene at the Iceberg Lounge that's also soundtracked to a collaboration by electronic pioneer Kevin Saunderson alongside English house music producer Patrick Topping.

For those wondering what Alesso's thoughts were on the new film, he checked in after catching an early premiere to say it was top-notch.

Batman goes head-to-head against The Riddler and Penguin beginning in theaters Friday, March 4th.

